UAE participates in GCC Joint Defence Council meeting in Muscat

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) MUSCAT, 30th October 2019 (WAM) - Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, on Wednesday headed the UAE delegation to the16th session of the GCC Joint Defence Council for Ministers of Defence in Muscat.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of common concern and means of strengthening cooperation in military affairs among the GCC member countries. Also endorsed were a number of recommendations submitted by the Council's higher military committee.

The UAE delegation included senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and the GHQ of the UAE Armed Forces.