UAE participates in Global AI Summit on Africa in Rwanda

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) KIGALI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – In line with the UAE’s vision to establish itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence and to strengthen international partnerships, the country participated in Global AI Summit on Africa, held in Kigali, Rwanda, from April 3 to 4. This reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovation and technological advancement for a prosperous and sustainable digital future.

The participation aimed to affirm the country's commitment to supporting innovation and technological development to create a prosperous and sustainable digital future. It also aimed to discuss the latest developments, innovations, and technologies in the field of artificial intelligence, exchange knowledge and expertise with various countries, and showcase investment opportunities in the UAE in the field of artificial intelligence and enhance cooperation with global companies. Opportunities to engage leading Emirati companies such as G42 and CPX in supporting these efforts were discussed.

The UAE delegation was headed by Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government. The summit brought together more than 1,000 participants, including policymakers, entrepreneurs, researchers, and investors from over 95 countries, with the participation of over 100 AI companies. The summit aimed to accelerate AI innovation and align strategic policies to enhance Africa's AI capabilities to achieve competitiveness and inclusive growth.

The summit also featured the launch of the Africa AI Council. The summit also featured several panel discussions and workshops, a showcase of more than 100 promising AI companies in Africa, and discussions on how to harness AI to create inclusive economic opportunities, encourage innovation, and improve workforce skills in Africa.

On the sidelines of the summit, Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, met with Mr. David Kanamugire, CEO of Rwanda’s National Cybersecurity Authority, to discuss areas of cooperation in cybersecurity and digital transformation. The meeting addressed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in several vital areas, including protecting digital infrastructure, exchanging information on cyber threats, developing incident response mechanisms, and building national competencies and capabilities. The importance of data protection and raising cybersecurity levels was emphasized, especially with Rwanda's accelerating shift toward artificial intelligence and cloud computing, which requires a reliable and secure digital infrastructure.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of joint projects by Emirati companies in the fields of cybersecurity, secure artificial intelligence, and data analysis, which will enhance Rwanda's digital readiness and support the construction of a safe and sustainable technological environment that serves the development goals of both countries.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti emphasised that the UAE's participation in this global summit stems from its recognition of the need to unify regional and international efforts and enhance the exchange of expertise to ensure a more efficient response to current and future challenges in the field of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. He emphasised that the country's participation in these events falls within the directives of the country's wise leadership, may God protect them, and their continued support for digital transformation and digital economic development, as well as within the framework of ongoing cooperation between all the UAE institutions, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

He also emphasised that the UAE's participation reflects its global leadership in the field of artificial intelligence. He also highlighted the need to leverage the role of advanced technology in predicting risks, particularly through the use of advanced AI technologies, and the importance of deepening international cooperation to ensure a coordinated response to threats and crises at various levels.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti also met with Paula Ingabire, Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, to discuss strengthening cooperation in developing Rwanda’s digital infrastructure and fostering innovation, highlighting both nations’ commitment to knowledge exchange and building strategic partnerships for a tech-driven future. In addition, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in developing Rwanda's digital infrastructure and promoting innovation.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti also met with Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the ITU, the meeting focused on exploring ways to harness artificial intelligence technologies to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as discussing preparations for the upcoming “AI for Good” event, scheduled to be held in Geneva this July.

