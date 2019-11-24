UAE participates in Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Conference in Brussels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) A delegation from the UAE, chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, participated in the Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Conference, G-STIC, held in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

Those at the conference discussed the importance of integrated technological solutions to current market needs, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through a joint approach between related sectors, while working together with various countries to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.

Al Mansouri participated in the conference’s key session, entitled, "Key Elements of Transformative Change," where he presented the UAE’s efforts to build a sustainable economy by linking technology, innovation, research and development, which will contribute to the global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals through clear visions and strategies, based on realising short-term goals under the framework of the UAE Vision 2021, as well as medium and long-term goals within the framework of the UAE Centennial 2071.

During this session, government representatives from countries championing technological transformation and innovation for the SDGs will provide their perspective on why deep technological transformations of their country’s industrial and economic infrastructure are needed, and how their country is enabling these transformations of production and consumption processes.

The UAE’s ambitious leadership has prioritised foreseeing the future, and is working hard to build an economy based upon knowledge, through creating an environment based upon innovation, technology, scientific research and intellectual property, Al Mansouri said.

He also noted the significant structural changes implemented by the UAE government to address key issues related to sustainable development, such as the establishment of the UAE Youth Council and the Gender Balance Council, and promoting the values of tolerance and inter-cultural understanding.

Regarding the economy, he stressed the UAE’s keenness to create a legislative and regulative framework that will enable companies and institutions to follow innovation, technology, and research and development activities, and support the move to a knowledge-based economy.