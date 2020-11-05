UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, peace and security

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, GWU, stated that the Union is partnering with ministries, government authorities and civil society organisations, and has cooperated with United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, UN Women, in Abu Dhabi since June 2020 to draft and adopt a national action plan to implement the United Nations, UN, Security Council Resolution No.1325 for 2000 on women, security and peace, which is expected to be issued in February 2021.

She noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has assigned this national mission to the GWU, to strengthen the UAE’s commitment to security and peace and build the capacities of women in the areas of security and peace.

She made this statement yesterday while participating in a remote high-level meeting held on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the resolution on 31st October, 2000, organised by UN Women, the Arab League, the Lebanese American University, and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, UN-ESCWA, with the participation of representatives of governments and national commissions in charge of women’s issues, peace and security in Arab countries.

Al Suwaidi stressed that celebrating the 20th anniversary of the resolution’s adoption is a key opportunity for the UAE to reiterate its commitment to achieving its national and international obligations related to this important resolution.

She also pointed out that the "Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Initiative to Empower Women in Peace and Security" aims to promote women’s participation in the peace and security sector, increase the number of women qualified to work in the military, and create networks to support them around the world, adding that the GWU is implementing this initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and in cooperation with UN Women in Abu Dhabi.

She also noted that the UAE has made significant efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic inside the country, under the slogan, "Do not worry," for citizens and residents, and has adopted a remote work system for pregnant women and mothers of children in the education system, as well as launched the mobile pharmacy service, "Dawa'ee."

"The UAE’s efforts are not limited to inside the country. It has launched numerous humanitarian initiatives to reinforce international efforts to combat COVID-19, in addition to a global women telemedicine initiative organised by the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme," she further added.

The meeting comprised four sessions, with the first involving a presentation on the implementation of a women’s, peace, and security agenda in the Arab region over the past two decades; the second involving a presentation on a report on national action plans on women, peace and security; the third discussing the regional efforts to advance the women’s, peace and security agenda, and the fourth discussing the security agenda for the post-COVID-19 period.