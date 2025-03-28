UAE Participates In High-level Sessions At Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, led the UAE delegation at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, where he participated at the annual meeting’s high-level sessions, alongside the Federal Chancellor of Germany and several ministers.
He also held a series of ministerial meetings in Berlin, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to international cooperation across climate action, energy transition, water resource management and sustainable development.
During his visit, Balalaa met with several prominent German and international officials, including Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action; Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development; Eva Kracht, Director-General for International Affairs at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety; and Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
The discussions focused on enhancing multilateral climate efforts, advancing the implementation of COP28 outcomes, and exploring cooperation opportunities between the UAE and Germany in clean energy and climate finance.
The meetings also addressed preparations for the UAE’s co-hosting of the United Nations Water Conference in 2026, alongside Senegal, highlighting the critical role of water in achieving climate goals and boosting resilience to the impacts of climate change.
In this regard, Abdulla Balalaa stated, “The UAE remains committed to working closely with global partners to accelerate climate action and the energy transition. Our collaborations with German leaders and UNFCCC officials reflect our shared vision for a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come. Water plays a fundamental role in enhancing resilience to climate change and ensuring the security of natural resources.”
This visit comes as part of the UAE’s leadership in global climate diplomacy, following its successful hosting of COP28 and its ongoing efforts to drive progress toward climate neutrality.
The meetings also reinforced the UAE’s role as a strategic partner in international cooperation on sustainability, energy, and water resource management.
