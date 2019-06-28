UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In HRC's Interactive Dialogue On Extrajudicial Executions, Right To Education

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2019) GENEVA, 28th June 2019 (WAM) - Obaid Salem Al Za’abi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, delivered the UAE’s speech before the Human Rights Council's interactive dialogue with Special Rapporteurs on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, and on the right to education, which was held as part of the Council's 41st session, today.

After reviewing the report on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, it noticed that the hasty drawn conclusions made by the rapporteur were unsubstantiated and mostly taken from media reports, Al Za’abi said.

"The series of actions taken by Saudi Arabia, which included arresting the suspects, conducting necessary investigations and proceeding with a fair trial based on national jurisdictions show that the kingdom is seriously committed to the Code of Conduct of Special Procedures. The kingdom also submitted a detailed report on the case to the OHCHR, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights," he added.

He emphasised the need to adhere to the Code of Conduct of Special Procedures which enable the concerned authorities to perform their tasks.

With regard to the right to education, Al Zaabi said the UAE shares the rapporteur's concern about the gap between public and private education, which can pose a threat to Goal 4 of the UN Sustainable Development Agenda 2010 on Education.

He detailed the UAE’s dual strategy of building a strong educational system, while enforcing strict regulations on private education, including overseeing licencing and accreditation and annual evaluation of the schools.

The UAE will soon host the rapporteur on the right to education, who will make a field visit to the country, he said.

"We look forward to working and cooperating with her during and after the visit," he said in conclusion.

41st session of the Human Rights Council started on 24th June and will conclude on 12th July, 2019.

