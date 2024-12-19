UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Families Symposium

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), participated in the Second “Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims and Their Families Symposium”, organised by ICAO and held in Haarlem, the Netherlands.
During the symposium, Captain Aysha Al Hamili, Assistant Director General - Air Accident Investigation Sector at the GCAA, participated as a key speaker and showcased the UAE global leadership in aviation safety and commitment to supporting aircraft accident victims and their families. She shared insights on the efforts made by the UAE to conform with the best international practices in this field.
The symposium was inaugurated by Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO Council, who extended a warm welcome to the attendees. Special thanks were also given to Barry Madlener, the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management in the Netherlands, as well as representatives from Emirates Airline, Japan Airlines, and the National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) of the United States.
It is worth noting that the UAE was among the first countries in the world to establish Civil Aviation Regulations for Family Assistance Plans (CAR-FAP). The UAE is currently developing a National Family Assistance Framework, which aims to provide comprehensive support for accident victims and their families, in line with the country’s strategy to enhance societal well-being.
This international gathering reinforced the UAE’s pivotal role in promoting collaboration, sharing best practices, and shaping the future of aviation safety and post-accident recovery at the global level.
