UAE participates in ICAO Innovation Exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority, participated in the International Civil Aviation Organisation's Innovation Exhibition in Montreal this week.

During the event, participants from the aviation sector learned about the potential of innovation and were provided insight as key decision makers on how they can initiate innovation within their own countries.

A seminar was held in which civil aviation ministers from various member states attended and discussed the challenges facing civil aviation sector and the possibility of finding innovative solutions to overcome these challenges.

A number of ICAO member states, international and regional civil aviation organisations and authorities, in addition to manufacturers and airports officials, airlines and strategic partners in civil aviation participated in the conference.

The UAE delegation was headed by the General Civil Aviation Authority and a number of representatives of from the civil aviation security sector and representatives of the Ministry of Interior, national airports and airlines companies.