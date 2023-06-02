UrduPoint.com

UAE Participates In ICAO's 2nd World Aviation Forum

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 04:45 PM

UAE participates in ICAO&#039;s 2nd World Aviation Forum

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) participated in the second World Aviation Forum hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, and Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the ICAO, headed the Emirati delegation.

The key event combined four different activities under the ICAO: the World Aviation Forum, the Global Aviation Cooperation Symposium (GACS), the Global Aviation Training (GAT) seminar, and the TRAINAIR PLUS Programme. It also aimed to highlight the latest digital tools, key initiatives and collaborative efforts of the organisation to achieve aviation resilience, innovation and sustainable development and promote operational solutions.

During the event, the GCAA attended the event’s exhibition, which showcased the UAE’s prominent stature in the aviation sector and its key role in supporting ICAO initiatives.

The country’s delegation talked about ways of assisting other ICAO members in following the organisation’s standards and practices and accessing training and technical support for the aviation industry, such as working with TPP programme providers.

During the conference, a cooperation agreement was signed between the GCAA and the ICAO, allowing the authority’s commercial arm, International Aviation Consultancy and Training (IACT), to access the ICAO’s approved course materials and experienced trainers tailored to specialist training needs.

The agreement also aims to improve the quality of training courses and promote knowledge sharing between all aviation professionals in the UAE and the rest of the region.

