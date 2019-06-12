UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Inauguration Of New President Of Kazakhstan

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

UAE participates in inauguration of new President of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Ammar Omar Al Buraiki, Acting Charge d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Nur-Sultan, participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The ceremony, which was held at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital, was attended by former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, along with members of the Kazakh government, senior officials, and heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations.

During the ceremony, President Tokayev was sworn in and delivered a speech to the Kazakh people, referring to Kazakhstan’s key domestic and foreign policies. He noted that he will continue the political approach established by the former President Nazarbayev.

Related Topics

UAE Independence Kazakhstan Government

Recent Stories

133 held for selling substandard pesticides, ferti ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Ass ..

2 minutes ago

Wardens directed to take strict action against wro ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Commissioner RTO Hyderabad calls upon busine ..

3 minutes ago

Week long poultry training programme to start on J ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Consul in Dubai visits NOC, calls for bil ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.