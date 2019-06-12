UAE participates in inauguration of new President of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Ammar Omar Al Buraiki, Acting Charge d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Nur-Sultan, participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The ceremony, which was held at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital, was attended by former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, along with members of the Kazakh government, senior officials, and heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations.

During the ceremony, President Tokayev was sworn in and delivered a speech to the Kazakh people, referring to Kazakhstan’s key domestic and foreign policies. He noted that he will continue the political approach established by the former President Nazarbayev.