UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence ministers meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has participated in a meeting of Ministers of Defence in the Indian Ocean Region, chaired by Rajnath Singh, Indian Defence Minister, in Bengaluru yesterday.

The meeting was held via video conference, under the theme, "Enhanced Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Indian Ocean," on the sidelines of the 13th edition of Aero India 2021, which also began yesterday in Bengaluru and will end in five days.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi stressed the meeting’s importance in strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and India, underscoring the friendship and overall strategic partnership between the two countries, most notably in the areas of defence and the military.

He also highlighted the need for cooperation in maintaining peace, security and prosperity in the region, as well as the importance of Aero India 2021, which is a key international exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and innovation in the aviation and space industries, with the attendance of 14 countries.

He added that this year’s event is taking place during challenging times, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is a key achievement in terms of addressing the crisis and its global economic repercussions.

Several senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence attended the meeting via video conferencing.