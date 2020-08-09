UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In International Donor Conference To Aid The Lebanese People

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE's wise leadership has directed all possible support to the brotherly Lebanese people in the wake of the Beirut port explosion last Tuesday.

To date, 80 tonnes of assistance have been sent over three flights to strengthen the efforts of medical staff working tirelessly to rescue the injured in cooperation with international organizations such as the World Health Organizations, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Lebanese Red Cross, to ensure a swift aid response reaching those in need.

Reem Al Hashemy participated in the donor conference dedicated to assisting the Lebanese people, organized by the French Government and with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and a number of heads of state and international organizations.

The conference was held remotely today in cooperation with the United Nations."The UAE affirms that overcoming the current crisis and its repercussions requires that all ports and airports remain under the sole supervision of the Lebanese state and necessitates the activation of Security Council Resolution 1701 on disarmament to limit weapons to the Lebanese Armed Forces," she said.

She noted that the UAE hopes that the conference will succeed in achieving the required assistance, establishing a unified and transparent mechanism for the emergency humanitarian response to the Lebanese people, and focusing support on vital sectors. As such, relief efforts will be directed to the health, education, food, and shelter sectors to ensure the continuity of such services.

