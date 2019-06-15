UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In International Economic Forum Of Americas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 09:15 PM

UAE participates in International Economic Forum of Americas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates participated in the 25th edition of the International Economic Forum of the Americas, which convened in Montreal on June 10-13, and brought over 200 of the world’s leading political, economic and industry experts to debate the most pressing issues facing Quebec, Canada, and the global community.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, who led the UAE delegation to the event, highlighted in a panel session titled "The Geopolitics of Energy Transformation" the stimulus packages provided by the UAE government to propel FDIs in the energy field.

"Up to US$160 billion of new investments are being directed to the energy field, most of which are up for grabs for the private sector as part of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050," said the minister, noting that the UAE is a key investor in Canada and all over the world that helps create a myriad of job opportunities.

He underlined the importance the UAE government is attaching to the establishment of partnerships, not only with major world companies but also with various entrepreneurs and SMEs as well.

The minister elaborated on the competitive edge boasted by the UAE with regards to renewable energy and the achievements made in this field, citing the innovative developments launched by Masdar and those established by the UAE in Saudi Arabia, Europe and Americas.

Al Mazrouei met on the sidelines o the conference with a number of top officials, including Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development of Canada; Jason Thomas Kenney, Premier of Albert; Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development; Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne; Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources; and Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr. The meetings focused on the prospects of fostering bilateral relations, particularly in the energy domain.

The Conference of Montreal, presented for the first time in 1995 by the International Economic Forum of the Americas, is committed to heightening knowledge and awareness of the major issues concerning economic globalization, with a particular emphasis on the relations between the Americas and other continents.

The Conference also strives to foster exchanges of information, to promote free discussion on major current economic issues and facilitate meetings between world leaders to encourage international discourse by bringing together Heads of State, the private sector, international organizations and civil society.

Related Topics

World Europe Canada Civil Society UAE Job Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates June Event All Government Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Arab League Chief to Meet Sunday With Sudanese Mil ..

12 minutes ago

At Least 8 Killed, 16 Injured as Car Bomb Blasts H ..

12 minutes ago

King of Malaysia visits Louvre Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago

Trump Warns of Market Crash If Loses 2020 Presiden ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Welcomes Peaceful Resolution of Political C ..

41 minutes ago

Eight killed by explosion in Somalia capital: emer ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.