Open Menu

UAE Participates In International Geological Survey Meeting In Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 01:45 AM

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) The UAE participated in the International Geological Survey Meeting held during the fourth International Mining Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting aimed to strengthen international cooperation in the mining sector and develop geological capabilities to enhance the production of essential minerals that support energy transition and industrial development.

The UAE delegation was led by Ali Qassim, Director-General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, and included representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Discussions at the meeting focused on key topics, including enhancing capabilities to expand geological surveys, enabling further exploration, and contributing to scientific advancements to address challenges faced by geological survey organisations.

The meeting also witnessed the launch of an international initiative to establish three key coordination groups focused on talent development, data accessibility, and the creation of a geological centre of excellence.

The UAE delegation’s participation highlighted the importance of fostering cooperation and relationships among participating countries. The delegation emphasised the need to follow up on the implementation of recommendations discussed during the meeting to achieve optimal outcomes in geological and mining activities.

Related Topics

UAE Riyadh Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in International Geological Surve ..

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

1 minute ago
 Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

1 hour ago
 Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Eli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

3 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest rel ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..

4 hours ago
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

4 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Progr ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme

5 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairma ..

Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council

5 hours ago
 Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s st ..

Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s strategic projects, practices

5 hours ago
 ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands ..

ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands project

5 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female grad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female graduation ceremony

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East