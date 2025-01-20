UAE Participates In International Geological Survey Meeting In Riyadh
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) The UAE participated in the International Geological Survey Meeting held during the fourth International Mining Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The meeting aimed to strengthen international cooperation in the mining sector and develop geological capabilities to enhance the production of essential minerals that support energy transition and industrial development.
The UAE delegation was led by Ali Qassim, Director-General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, and included representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.
Discussions at the meeting focused on key topics, including enhancing capabilities to expand geological surveys, enabling further exploration, and contributing to scientific advancements to address challenges faced by geological survey organisations.
The meeting also witnessed the launch of an international initiative to establish three key coordination groups focused on talent development, data accessibility, and the creation of a geological centre of excellence.
The UAE delegation’s participation highlighted the importance of fostering cooperation and relationships among participating countries. The delegation emphasised the need to follow up on the implementation of recommendations discussed during the meeting to achieve optimal outcomes in geological and mining activities.
