UAE Participates In Interpol Experts' Meeting To Monitor DNA Tests

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) The UAE has participated in the 40th expert meeting of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), which took place remotely and tackled the topic of DNA test monitoring.

Susan Hitchin, Interpol DNA Unit Coordinator, congratulated the UAE for winning the presidency of the Interpol for the next four years, praising the UAE for its significant development efforts, especially being among the ten countries worldwide that use Interpol’s DNA database.

She also urged the members to exchange genetic structures with other countries worldwide through the use of Interpol Gateway in order to handle unsolved cases.

For her side, Brigadier and expert Maryam Ahmed Al Qahtani, UAE’s Representative at Interpol and Head of Criminal Biology at the Forensic Evidence Department of Abu Dhabi Police, said that the meeting discussed the latest scientific, technical and security developments in the DNA profiling field, as well as the various means to benefit from other member countries’ expertise, especially in these extraordinary circumstances that the world is witnessing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that the meeting reviewed a search form for missing people, those who do not have identity, victims of terrorist attacks and natural catastrophes, as well as absent people. It also discussed the requirements in the genetic structure for it to be added into the Interpol database.