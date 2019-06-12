UAE Participates in ITU Council Session in Switzerland

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) A UAE delegation, headed by Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, participated in the International Telecommunication Union, ITU, Council Session for 2019, currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

The session, first for Member States elected at the Plenipotentiary Conference hosted in Dubai last October, will conclude on 20th June, 2019.

In his speech addressed to the Council, Majed Al Mesmar, TRA Deputy Director-General for the Telecommunications Section, thanked the ITU for honouring the UAE by hosting the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Dubai. "It was a marvellous experience, during which we worked as one family, representing the meanings of a connected world, and assured that dialogue, openness and international cooperation are keys to a more prosperous future," he said, adding, "As for me and my colleagues in the UAE delegation, those days were and will remain a shining memory that we will always cherish and pass to our other colleagues as a success story, and share its conclusions and lessons in the context of our ongoing dialogue on development, innovation and adaptation.

"

During the session, the delegation presented a number of suggestions for developing the working mechanisms of the Plenipotentiary Conference at its future sessions. These include encouraging intensified efforts during informal regional meetings to reach a consensus in most meetings; following best practices in the preparation of major conferences in various ITU sectors, in particular, preparatory meetings for WRC; training of participating delegations and providing them with the necessary information on the most important topics, laws and policies of the conference. The UAE delegation believed that such measures would have a positive impact on the management of the duration of the Conference and would lead to reducing its duration to less than three weeks.

The ITU Council also took all steps to facilitate the implementation of the provisions of the ITU Constitution, the ITU Convention, the Administrative Regulations (International Telecommunications Regulations and Radio Regulations), and the decisions of Plenipotentiary Conferences and where appropriate, the decisions of other conferences and meetings of the Union.