UAE participates in Korea International Weather Modification Workshop

A high-level delegation from the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, and the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, is participating in the Korea International Weather Modification Workshop hosted by Seoul

Running from 4th to 6th November, the event aimed to highlight the latest developments and innovations in weather modification and coordinate research efforts.

The UAE delegation was headed by Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation, WMO.

The workshop gathered top international decision-makers and experts in weather modification from different countries worldwide, and addressed various issues related to weather research such as observation, experiment and numerical model of cloud physics and weather modification.

Other topics under the scanner included Cloud-Aerosol-Precipitation Interaction, CAPI, strategy and research design of precipitation enhancement, application of weather modification techniques to mitigate the impact of drought, air pollution and forest fires, etc.

In his opening speech during the workshop, Dr. Al Mandous said, "Our participation in this international workshop was aimed at highlighting the UAE's pioneering efforts in promoting and advancing rain enhancement research through building synergies and strengthening collaboration with leading international research institutions and scientists. These efforts go a long way in building capacities at local and international levels as well as stepping up international efforts to find viable solutions for global water security challenges."

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, UAEREP Director, said, "Korea International Weather Modification Workshop provided us with an excellent opportunity to reach out to leading international stakeholders involved in weather modification. At the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, we hold a series of overseas roadshows and participate in specialised international events throughout the year to share our expertise and explore international cloud seeding success stories.

During her participation in a session titled 'Weather Modification Strategy and Future Technology', Al Mazrouei gave an overview of the efforts that the UAE are achieving in the rain enhancement field, in terms of initiatives that contribute to attaining water security on a global level through UAEREP and its nine Awarded Projects, in addition to the 4th International Rain Enhancement Forum.

She also invited researchers and scientists to submit their innovative research proposals to the next cycle of the programme.

The delegation, in turn, highlighted UAEREP’s weather modification techniques using advanced aircrafts, history of cloud seeding in the UAE, statistical randomisation method in the UAE, and validation of cloud seeding operations.

On the sidelines of the workshop, NCM and UAEREP team met with the team of the 3rd Cycle Awardee Prof. Eric Frew and was briefed on the progress made in his innovative research project. Prof. Eric Frew, Associate Professor at the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Colorado in Boulder, is developing an unmanned aircraft system, which employs custom-made sensors to gather in-situ, real-time data to sense and target suitable clouds for seeding using unmanned aerial vehicles.

NCM and UAEREP delegation also visited the weather modification technologies exhibition held on the sidelines of the Workshop to explore the latest technologies and paid a field visit to the laboratories of the Korean Meteorological Association.

Since its launch in 2015 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the UAEREP has made significant strides in advancing rain enhancement research.