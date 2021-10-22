UrduPoint.com

UAE Participates In Libya Stabilisation Conference In Tripoli

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:45 PM

UAE participates in Libya Stabilisation Conference in Tripoli

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 22nd October 2021 (WAM) - A UAE delegation, headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in the Libya Stabilisation Conference, which was held in Tripoli in the presence of foreign ministers and senior officials from several countries, as well as representatives of regional and international organisations.

Al Marar welcomed the action plan signed by the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) for the gradual, balanced and sequenced process of the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and forces from Libya, saying such a move will help cement the ceasefire and unify all Libyan institutions.

He also expressed UAE's support for and solidarity with the government of national unity and the brotherly people of Libya, adding that the UAE is looking forward to positively and actively building on the achievements made so far by the Libyan government and other Libyan establishments concerned, with the support of the international community and the United Nations.

Al Marar called for rallying international efforts to enable the Libyan people, the Government of the National Unity, the JMC and all Libyan institutions to fulfill the transitional period's mandate.

He thanked the Government of National Unity in Libya for the efforts made to organise the international conference in Tripoli.

