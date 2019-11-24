UAE participates in meeting of AFC Financial Committee

(@imziishan)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) The Financial Committee of the Asian Football Confederation, AFC, held its regular meeting at the federation’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, chaired by Mariano Araneta JR and attended by Hisham Al Zarouni, Member of the UAE Federation and UAE Representative to the Committee.

The meeting, which was also attended by committee members representing their local federations, took place as part of the committee’s efforts to support its national member federations, through implementing a range of development projects approved by the Asian Federation General Assembly, including the approval of the Asian Federation Budget 2020, which will see growing investment in developing national federations.

During the meeting, many topics were discussed related to infrastructure and technical department initiatives, as well as the latest preparations for the Asian Under 23 Cup, along with the approved agendas from the previous general assembly meeting.

Al Zarouni is one of ten members representing the UAE at various Asian Cup committees.