ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) participated in the virtual meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic and Sustainable Development of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

The meeting discussed a proposal on the best model for the annual contributions of member countries to the budget.

The FNC delegation was headed by Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division, and included Dr. Nidal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Aysha Mohammed Al-Mulla, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Deputy Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, FNC.

Moreover, the attendees reviewed a draft resolution on APA's planning and budgeting, while the UAE Parliamentary Division presented its proposal for amendments to the draft resolution, which stressed the importance of ensuring member countries' commitment to contribute equal shares to the APA budget.