UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and Social Council’s economic committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has participated in a meeting of the economic committee of the Arab Economic and Social Council, as part of the preparatory meetings for the ministerial meeting of the council, which will take place on 3rd September.

The UAE was represented by Mohamed Saleh Shilwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, at the meeting, which was held at the Arab League headquarters via video conferencing under the chairmanship of the State of Kuwait.

In his statement on the sidelines of the meeting, Ambassador Kamal Hassan Ali, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs at the League of Arab States, said that the economic committee is holding a two-day meeting to prepare the economic portfolio for the new council’s edition, noting that the meeting’s agenda includes seven key items.

A meeting of officials from the Economic and Social Council will also place on Wednesday, 2nd September, to review the tentative agenda and draft recommendations to be submitted to the ministerial meeting on Thursday.