UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Meeting Of Arab Economic And Social Council’s Economic Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and Social Council’s economic committee

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has participated in a meeting of the economic committee of the Arab Economic and Social Council, as part of the preparatory meetings for the ministerial meeting of the council, which will take place on 3rd September.

The UAE was represented by Mohamed Saleh Shilwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, at the meeting, which was held at the Arab League headquarters via video conferencing under the chairmanship of the State of Kuwait.

In his statement on the sidelines of the meeting, Ambassador Kamal Hassan Ali, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs at the League of Arab States, said that the economic committee is holding a two-day meeting to prepare the economic portfolio for the new council’s edition, noting that the meeting’s agenda includes seven key items.

A meeting of officials from the Economic and Social Council will also place on Wednesday, 2nd September, to review the tentative agenda and draft recommendations to be submitted to the ministerial meeting on Thursday.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait United Arab Emirates September From Arab

Recent Stories

PSX Regional Head visits LCCI

9 minutes ago

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht appea ..

24 minutes ago

Building collapses in sialkot

27 minutes ago

DHA conducted anti-dengue drive

27 minutes ago

Police get success in its security plan on Muharra ..

27 minutes ago

Police arrest two drug peddlers

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.