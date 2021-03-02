UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador-designate to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, participated in the works of the 155th session of the Arab League Council at the delegate level, which began here today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

This meeting comes as a prelude to the meeting of foreign ministers next Wednesday. The session discussed the draft agenda in preparation for submitting it to the council meetings at the ministerial level, to be held on Wednesday.

The draft agenda included a number of items, the most important of which were the Palestinian issue, developments in the situation in Syria, Yemen and Libya, solidarity with the Lebanese Republic, and the security of navigation and energy supplies in the Arabian Gulf region.