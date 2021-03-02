UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Meeting Of Arab League Council

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:30 AM

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador-designate to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, participated in the works of the 155th session of the Arab League Council at the delegate level, which began here today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

This meeting comes as a prelude to the meeting of foreign ministers next Wednesday. The session discussed the draft agenda in preparation for submitting it to the council meetings at the ministerial level, to be held on Wednesday.

The draft agenda included a number of items, the most important of which were the Palestinian issue, developments in the situation in Syria, Yemen and Libya, solidarity with the Lebanese Republic, and the security of navigation and energy supplies in the Arabian Gulf region.

Related Topics

Syria Egypt Yemen UAE Libya Arab

Recent Stories

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli Pre ..

1 hour ago

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

2 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

2 hours ago

New US Envoy to UN Says Looks Forward to Engaging ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.