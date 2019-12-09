UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In Meeting Of Arab League Intellectual Property Committee

Mon 09th December 2019

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) The UAE participated in the first meeting of the Arab League Intellectual Property Committee, which is part of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, GAFTA.

The two-day meeting began today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, chaired by Iraq and attended by representatives of Arab ministries of economy.

The UAE was represented in the meeting by Fawzy Al Jabry, Director of the Administration of Intellectual Works at the Ministry of Economy.

In her speech, Dr. Maha Bekhit, Director of the Administration of Intellectual Property at the Arab League, said that the committee will discuss several key issues over two days, including the terms of reference related to intellectual property, under the framework of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, as well as a proposal by the General Secretariat of the Arab League on a draft legal supplement related to the protection of intellectual property within the area.

Bekhit also highlighted the importance of the area, which is a key component of Arab trade and an essential part of the economic cooperation strategy between Arab countries.

She added that the legal supplement is in line with the provisions of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, which does not exclude the establishment of a major Arab free trade zone that meets the requirements of Arab countries.

The integration of intellectual property is consistent with Article No. 08 of the Executive Programme of the Agreement To Facilitate and Develop Trade Among Arab States, which aims to establish a greater Arab free trade area, she concluded.

