UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior Arab Officials in charge of Nuclear Weapons

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The UAE is participating in the meeting of the Committee of Senior Arab Officials in charge of Nuclear Weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction, which kicked off today at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo, with the participation of representatives of ministries of foreign affairs of the member states.

Hamad Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, led the country's delegation to the meeting.

The two-day meeting will discuss a number of issues related to nuclear weapons, other weapons of mass destruction and armaments in the region, as well as Israeli nuclear capabilities.

The meeting also tackles the assessment of the 63rd Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference held in Vienna, Austria in addition to dangers of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.