Open Menu

UAE Participates In Meeting Of Council Of Arab Ministers On Meteorology & Climate

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 02:00 AM

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climate

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates participated in the meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology and climate, which was held Thursday at the HQ of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, in the presence of Arab meteorological agencies' representatives.

Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology and President of the World Meteorological Organisation, who led the UAE delegation, said during the meeting that the Arab region faces significant challenges, foremost of which is the accelerating trend of rising temperatures exceeding the global average.

This has led to an increase in the frequency of extreme weather phenomena, in addition to the severe water scarcity facing the region that threatens Arab economies, he added.

The Arab region has incurred economic losses estimated at about $60 billion as a result of droughts, earthquakes, and floods, along with significant human losses, he said citing UN report on this score.

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Water UAE United Arab Emirates Billion Arab

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

18 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

1 hour ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

2 hours ago
 KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

2 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

3 hours ago
Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho ..

Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held

2 hours ago
 World economy likely to avoid recession despite ta ..

World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

2 hours ago
 Div. Commissioner orders intensification of securi ..

Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, busi ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East