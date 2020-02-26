UAE participates in meeting of Executive Office of Arab Health Ministers in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) The UAE has participated in the Executive Office of the Arab Health Ministers Council meeting held today at the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt.

Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector represented the UAE delegation at the meeting held under the chairmanship of Hala Zayed, the Egyptian Health and Population Minister.

The executive office includes Bahrain, Jordan, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Morocco as well as Ambassador Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General, Head of the Social Affairs Sector at Arab League.

In her speech before the inaugural session of the office, Abu Ghazaleh emphasised the importance of this preparatory meeting of the 53rd Ordinary Session Meeting of the Arab Health Ministers Council due to be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Bahrain.