UAE Participates In Meeting Of G20’s TIWG In Mumbai

Published March 31, 2023 | 07:30 PM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) The UAE participated in a meeting of the Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) of the G20, which was held in Mumbai from 28th to 30th March, 2023, under India’s presidency of the G20.

The UAE’s delegation that participated in the meeting was chaired by Juma Al Keet, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for International Trade Affairs, who highlighted the country’s vision on various issues related to global trade and investment development, including its efforts and initiatives aimed at accelerating trade growth and facilitating trade movement.

He also affirmed the importance of international partnerships and cooperation to achieving further economic growth, supporting global value chains, assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), and facilitating trade through a stronger and more efficient logistics systems.

The UAE’s participation in the G20 meeting coincides with its preparation to host COP28, the World Investment Forum organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Investment (UNCTAD), and the 13th ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which will take place next year.

