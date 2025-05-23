UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, led the UAE delegation participating in the 23rd meeting of GCC Housing Ministers, held in Kuwait.

During his participation, Al Mazrouei emphasised the UAE leadership's commitment to supporting and strengthening joint Gulf cooperation, particularly in the housing sector, considering it a fundamental pillar for achieving social stability and sustainable development. He commended the progress achieved in GCC countries within this vital field and reaffirmed the UAE’s aspiration to maintain coordination and support for initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote integrated urban development.

Al Mazrouei said, “The leadership of the UAE places the housing sector at the highest priority, as it is one of the key strategic pillars for enhancing quality of life and ensuring family and social stability. The country continues to develop innovative housing programmes and initiatives that meet citizens' needs in accordance with the highest standards of quality and sustainability, in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.”

He further emphasised that the UAE’s housing efforts are closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 11: “Sustainable Cities and Communities”, through the provision of safe, affordable housing supported by sustainable infrastructure.

Al Mazrouei also highlighted that national housing projects in the UAE embrace principles of the green economy, smart building technologies, and energy and water efficiency. These efforts strengthen the country’s capacity to address climate challenges and promote long-term sustainability for future generations.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, the winning projects of the GCC Housing Award (6th Cycle, 2024–2025) were announced. This cycle focused on ‘Digital/Smart Applications and Technologies in Housing Projects and Programmes’. The UAE secured second place for its “Manzili Bundle”, an innovative model offering integrated housing services.

Prior to the Ministerial Meeting, the 26th meeting of senior housing officials of the GCC countries took place. The meeting focused on highlighting areas of technical cooperation and experience sharing in developing housing policies and achieving sustainable urban development.

Eng. Mohamed Al Mansouri, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, led the UAE delegation participating in this meeting. He emphasised that the UAE continues its leading role in supporting Gulf integration and forging effective partnerships that drive progress and help build sustainable cities.

Al Mansoori highlighted the UAE’s experience in the housing sector, affirming that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme is one of the region’s leading models. Since its establishment, the programme has successfully met thousands of housing requests and contributed to empowering Emirati families to own suitable homes that provide them with stability.

Also, on the sidelines of the Third GCC Housing Week, the GCC Housing Hackathon, a competition specially designed for GCC university students, was organised. The hackathon aimed to encourage innovation and creative thinking among youth in the field of housing and urban planning.

Students from the United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah, and Ajman University participated in the event. They presented innovative projects aligned with smart city trends, contributing to the development of creative solutions for future challenges in the housing sector.

The UAE delegation included high-level representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and the Department of Housing in Sharjah.

The delegation took part in the sessions and accompanying events of the meeting, which featured presentations of member states' experiences and discussions on future challenges and opportunities in the Gulf housing sector.