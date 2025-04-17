Open Menu

UAE Participates In Meeting Of Parliamentary Group In Solidarity With Palestine In Istanbul

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine in Istanbul

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will lead the UAE Parliamentary Division delegation participating in the first Meeting of the Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine, which will be held tomorrow in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, organised by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ghobash is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Professor Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and meet with several parliamentary leaders participating in the gathering to explore ways of enhancing bilateral and parliamentary cooperation.

The FNC’s participation follows an official invitation from Professor Dr. Kurtulmuş and aims to reinforce international parliamentary collaboration in support of Palestinian rights in line with international legitimacy. It also seeks to increase global recognition of the State of Palestine and reiterate the importance of reaching a comprehensive and just resolution to the Palestinian issue.

The meeting also aims to highlight the ongoing violations against the Palestinian people and bolster parliamentary efforts to confront them. It is expected to serve as a significant and strategic opportunity to rally international support for Palestine by uniting parliamentary efforts, strengthening cooperation among supportive states, and consolidating positions on the global stage.

Key topics on the agenda include support for the two-state solution and the promotion of international recognition of the State of Palestine, drawing attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank, addressing violations of international law and humanitarian rights in the occupied territories, coordinating international parliamentary efforts in regional and global forums, preserving the cultural and religious identity of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, and advancing international legal accountability for severe human rights violations against Palestinians.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Palestine Gaza UAE Bank Jerusalem Numan Istanbul Lead Christian From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group ..

UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..

10 minutes ago
 PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection Syste ..

PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..

26 minutes ago
 Daman launches nationwide health insurance literac ..

Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign

39 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advanc ..

Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade str ..

Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure

54 minutes ago
 UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial ..

UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry

54 minutes ago
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new re ..

Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters

54 minutes ago
 ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real ..

ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service

54 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Raba ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26

Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26

58 minutes ago
 UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme r ..

UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Conference of Adventures To ..

Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East