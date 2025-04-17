UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine in Istanbul

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will lead the UAE Parliamentary Division delegation participating in the first Meeting of the Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine, which will be held tomorrow in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, organised by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Ghobash is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Professor Dr. Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and meet with several parliamentary leaders participating in the gathering to explore ways of enhancing bilateral and parliamentary cooperation.
The FNC’s participation follows an official invitation from Professor Dr. Kurtulmuş and aims to reinforce international parliamentary collaboration in support of Palestinian rights in line with international legitimacy. It also seeks to increase global recognition of the State of Palestine and reiterate the importance of reaching a comprehensive and just resolution to the Palestinian issue.
The meeting also aims to highlight the ongoing violations against the Palestinian people and bolster parliamentary efforts to confront them. It is expected to serve as a significant and strategic opportunity to rally international support for Palestine by uniting parliamentary efforts, strengthening cooperation among supportive states, and consolidating positions on the global stage.
Key topics on the agenda include support for the two-state solution and the promotion of international recognition of the State of Palestine, drawing attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank, addressing violations of international law and humanitarian rights in the occupied territories, coordinating international parliamentary efforts in regional and global forums, preserving the cultural and religious identity of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, and advancing international legal accountability for severe human rights violations against Palestinians.
