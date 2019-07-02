UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In Meeting On ‘Arab Health And Environment Strategy’ In Cairo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 09:00 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The UAE is participating in a joint meeting of experts to monitor the implementation of the "Arab Health and Environment Strategy" and discuss the "Arab Strategic Health Action Manual 2017-2030," which began today at the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

The meeting was organised by the Health, Humanitarian Aid Administration and the Environment, Housing and Water Resources Administration of the Arab League, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation, WHO, regional office in the middle East and the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, regional office in West Asia.

The UAE is represented by a delegation that includes Fatma Hussain, Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Ministry of Health and Community Prevention, and Fatma Hammadi, Representative of the Ministry of Environment.

Dr. Saeed Al Hadhy, Director of the Health and Humanitarian Aid Administration at the Arab League, said that the two-day meeting aims to discuss a range of key issues, most notably the strategy, the safe disposal of medical waste and expired medicines, and the Arab Ministerial Forum on Health and Environment.

In a statement on the sidelines of the meeting, Al Hadhy noted that the meeting will also present the resolution of the Arab League board, which came from its ordinary summit in Dhahran, related to the strategy and the manual, as well as the resolution from the joint ministerial meeting between Arab ministers of health and the Environment Council.

The meeting will witness a presentation by the WHO Environment Activities Centre and the UNEP’s regional office in West Asia on the outcomes of the 4th session of the UNEP. It will also explore the final mechanism and procedures proposed by the Joint Technical Secretariat of the Arab Ministerial Forum on Health and Environment, and address ways of implementing the resolution of the 47th Arab Health Ministers Council held in March 2017 on the safe disposal of medical waste and expired medicines.

