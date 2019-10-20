UAE participates in meeting on Greater Arab Free Trade Area

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The UAE is participating in the third meeting of the committee responsible for technical restrictions on trade within the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, which began today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, headed by Egypt.

The UAE is being represented at the two-day meeting by an official of the Office of the Director-General of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology.

Those at the meeting will discuss the remarks of Arab League member states on the draft legal text of the appendix of technical restrictions on trade within the area, as well as the best methods to manage the zone to overcome obstacles facing participating countries.