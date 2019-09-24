UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Meeting On Human Rights In Occupied Arab Territories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:45 PM

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occupied Arab territories

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) As part of the public debate on human rights on Palestine and the occupied Arab territories, Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, UN, and Other International Organisations in Geneva, delivered the UAE's speech at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council on the abuses suffered by the local residents of these territories.

At the start of his speech, Al Zaabi expressed the UAE's concern over the absence of any update on the human rights situation in the occupied territories and again revealed to the world the daily violations and abuses suffered by Palestinians, especially as some council members seek to boycott and drop Agenda Item 7.

Al Zaabi stressed that the council's silence towards the violations taking place in Palestine will encourage the occupier, Israel, to continue its acts of aggression, referring to its recent decision to annex land in the occupied West Bank and the Golan Heights.

The UAE envoy also pointed out that Israel is continuing its illegal policies in jewdising Jerusalem and expanding its settlements at the expense of the indigenous Palestinian people.

Al Zaabi then drew the attention of the Human Rights Council to the difficult situation faced by Palestinians, due to harassment by Israel.

He also reminded the council about the assistance provided by the UAE in 2017 and 2018 to the Palestinian people and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA, worth over US$364 million while urging the international community to intensify the urgent relief operations for the Palestinian people.

Al Zaabi reiterated the UAE's support for the middle East Peace Process, which aims to achieve security and stability in the region, adding that UAE has joined many related international and regional efforts, including the Arab Peace Initiative, which aims to end Israel’s occupation and establish a sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Palestine UAE Bank Salem Jerusalem Geneva Middle East 2017 2018 Refugee Million Arab

Recent Stories

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

51 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

51 minutes ago

UAE affirms support for key allies in meetings at ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives winners of World Endu ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits Ajman Police Traffic and Lic ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.