UAE Participates In Meetings Of Arab Ministers Of Water In Cairo

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, headed the UAE delegation participating in the 11th Arab Ministerial Water Council.

The meeting of the council was also attended by other Arab ministers of water resources and irrigation, along with Mazen Ghoneim, Head of the Water Authority of Palestine, who chaired the meeting.

During his opening speech, Ghoneim said, "The Arab world is facing the issues of water scarcity and decreasing resources while the demand for water is rising due to overpopulation, economic development and the effects of climate change, which include drought."

Ghoneim also addressed the worsening regional and international political and economic conditions, especially the political issues affecting the Arab region, which cause humanitarian disasters that now concern the international community.

