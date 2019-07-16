UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) The National Media Council, NMC, participated in the 11th meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council, which was held today at the Arab League's General Secretariat in Cairo and presided over by Saudi Arabia.

The NMC was represented by Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Executive Director of Emirates news Agency, with the participation of Ibrahim Al Abed, Adviser to the NMC..

The meeting was chaired by Turki bin Abdulla Al Shabana, Saudi Minister of Information, and attended by Bader Al Din Alali, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of the Media Sector, as well as the representatives of member countries.

During the meeting, Al Raisi tabled a proposal on the knowledge exchange among the various Arab information ministries and authorities, to share best practices and to facilitate knowledge transfer within all Arab countries. The Technical Secretariat of the Arab Information Ministers Council will study the proposal and finalise the executive mechanism for the knowledge exchange.

Al Shaban emphasised the need to coordinate efforts in the information domains to raise the awareness in the Arab countries and to present an effective message with regional and global resonance.

He said the upcoming fourth cycle of the media excellence awards will be held under the theme "Palestine in the media eyes".

Alali said the Arab media plays an important role in confronting the scourge of terrorism, adding that the meeting agenda include an item on how to enhance that role.

The Executive Office submitted recommendations made by the Permanent Arab Media Committee to the 50th meeting of Arab Information Ministers Council, scheduled on Wednesday in Cairo.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Tunisia, Egypt, Iraq, Somalia and Sudan are members of the Executive Office.