UrduPoint.com

UAE Participates In MENAP Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Finance, participated in the meeting of finance ministers, central bank governors, and heads of regional financial institutions in the middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC from 10th to 16th April, and discussed key strategic issues and economic growth in the region, in addition to future prospects and fiscal policy requirements to combat inflation.

Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, participated in the meeting, which was chaired by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF. The meeting was attended by a number of finance ministers, central bank governors, and heads of regional financial institutions in the MENAP region.

Al Hussaini thanked Kristalina Georgieva and emphasised the pivotal role of the IMF in devising solutions to the challenges facing the world today. He said, “The UAE’s economic outlook remains strong, with growth expected to reach 3.9 percent by the end of this year. Inflation in the UAE is also projected to drop to 3.2 percent by the end of this year, down from 4.8 percent last year, led by stabilising prices and the receding effects of imported inflation globally, while locally, rents and wages are expected to contribute to this trend.

Al Hussaini also noted that despite the economic resilience that the UAE and the wider region had demonstrated, various countries in the region remain exposed to the elevated global uncertainties as highlighted in the IMF Background Note, which underpins the need for regional collaboration efforts and to work with the Fund. This is to accelerate efforts to promote fiscal sustainability and address debt vulnerability, which remain a key concern, with potential for longer-term effects on fiscal balances and disruptions to structural development plans.

He praised the Fund’s perspective on leveraging fiscal policy to address inflationary pressures and promote economic stability in the region. “The persistence of the current economic challenges will continue to entail tradeoffs between debt sustainability and long-term sustainable development objectives”, he added.

Al Hussaini concluded his speech by emphasising the need for further discussions on these issues in the Annual Meetings in Marrakech, as well as the need to address global strategic priorities. These include advancing the SDGs agenda and growth focusing on social inclusion, in addition to addressing the fundamental issues that still affect climate finance in line with COP28 agenda, which will be hosted by the UAE later this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan IMF World World Bank Washington UAE Bank United Arab Emirates Middle East April From

Recent Stories

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

17 minutes ago
 UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin I ..

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin Islands

1 hour ago
 DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 202 ..

DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.