UAE participates in Ministerial Meeting of Global Coalition Against Daesh in Rome

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The United Arab Emirates participated in the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition Against Daesh, which was co-chaired by the United States and Italy in Rome today.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, who delivered the UAE speech, stressing the need to continue working and cooperating to counter the Terrorist Group of Daesh and its extremist ideologies.

Al Marar also emphasised the importance of maintaining the cooperation and progress made in preventing the regrouping of Daesh, continuing joint efforts to counter its terrorist ideologies and to curb its ability to spread in other parts of the world, specially in Africa.

"The UAE believes that joint action is the most effective way to eradicate terrorism and extremism," he added.

Al Marar concluded by saying that combating terrorism and extremism is consistent with the UAE's vision for building the future, promoting tolerance and fostering stability, peace and prosperity.