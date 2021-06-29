UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Ministerial Meeting Of Global Coalition Against Daesh In Rome

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:15 AM

UAE participates in Ministerial Meeting of Global Coalition Against Daesh in Rome

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The United Arab Emirates participated in the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition Against Daesh, which was co-chaired by the United States and Italy in Rome today.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, who delivered the UAE speech, stressing the need to continue working and cooperating to counter the Terrorist Group of Daesh and its extremist ideologies.

Al Marar also emphasised the importance of maintaining the cooperation and progress made in preventing the regrouping of Daesh, continuing joint efforts to counter its terrorist ideologies and to curb its ability to spread in other parts of the world, specially in Africa.

"The UAE believes that joint action is the most effective way to eradicate terrorism and extremism," he added.

Al Marar concluded by saying that combating terrorism and extremism is consistent with the UAE's vision for building the future, promoting tolerance and fostering stability, peace and prosperity.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist World UAE Rome Progress Italy United States United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

46 minutes ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

46 minutes ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

58 minutes ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

58 minutes ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

58 minutes ago

No room for corruption in society: President

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.