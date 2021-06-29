UAE participates in Ministerial Meeting on Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The United Arab Emirates participated in the Ministerial Meeting on Syria which convened in Rome Monday in the presence of foreign ministers and senior officials from a number of countries and regional and international organisations. Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to the meeting.

A joint statement issued at the end of the meeting emphasised that an inclusive political solution based on Resolution 2254 is the only solution that will bring an end to Syria’s decade-long conflict and guarantee the security of the Syrian people and fulfil their aspirations.

The statement stressed the critical importance of meeting humanitarian needs in Syria, for all Syrians in need through all modalities, including through the provision and expansion of the UN cross-border mechanism to which there is no adequate alternative.

The communique reaffirmed strong support for UN-led efforts and the endeavours of the UN Envoy to implement all aspects of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

It underscored the necessity of all international and regional partners continuing to cooperate in countering terrorism and extremism in Syria to prevent Terrorist Group of Daesh from making a comeback in the Syrian territories.

The participants reiterated their joint determination to make more efforts to put an end to the Syrian crisis and alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people with the ultimate goal of ensuring security and stability in Syria.

They expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the United States of America and the Republic of Italy for their efforts to prepare for and convene the meeting as part of the international efforts made on the path toward resolving the Syrian crisis.