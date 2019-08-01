UAE participates in ‘Model Youth Competition’

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) The UAE participated in the second 'Model Youth Competition', which was held in July 2019 under the patronage of the Arab League, in cooperation with the Civil Society Administration and the Youth and the sports Administration of the Social Division of the Arab League.

The competition’s winners will be announced on 19th September 2019.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Shafiqa Al Ameri, UAE Representative at the Executive Office of the Arab Youth Council on Human Rights and Sustainable Development, stated that the efforts of the board of the council since 2003, along with its initiatives and programmes that benefitted thousands of Arab youth were crowned by the competition, which aims to create an Arab youth role model.

Al Ameri then highlighted the importance of the competition’s objectives, which include showcasing young Arab role models, strengthening national and Arab identity, and reinforcing traditional values among the youth while noting that the annual competition will be held in all Arab countries.

Dr. Mosheera Abu Ghabli, Founder and Chairperson of the Council, said that the council decided to turn an initiative that was launched last year, titled, "The Young Model," into a competition, with the aim of achieving youth mobility in the Arab region, reinforcing the values of tolerance and loyalty, and rejecting violence.