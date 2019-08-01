UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In ‘Model Youth Competition’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:45 PM

UAE participates in ‘Model Youth Competition’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) The UAE participated in the second 'Model Youth Competition', which was held in July 2019 under the patronage of the Arab League, in cooperation with the Civil Society Administration and the Youth and the sports Administration of the Social Division of the Arab League.

The competition’s winners will be announced on 19th September 2019.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Shafiqa Al Ameri, UAE Representative at the Executive Office of the Arab Youth Council on Human Rights and Sustainable Development, stated that the efforts of the board of the council since 2003, along with its initiatives and programmes that benefitted thousands of Arab youth were crowned by the competition, which aims to create an Arab youth role model.

Al Ameri then highlighted the importance of the competition’s objectives, which include showcasing young Arab role models, strengthening national and Arab identity, and reinforcing traditional values among the youth while noting that the annual competition will be held in all Arab countries.

Dr. Mosheera Abu Ghabli, Founder and Chairperson of the Council, said that the council decided to turn an initiative that was launched last year, titled, "The Young Model," into a competition, with the aim of achieving youth mobility in the Arab region, reinforcing the values of tolerance and loyalty, and rejecting violence.

Related Topics

Sports Civil Society UAE Young July September 2019 All Arab

Recent Stories

President IIUI advises youth to use social media p ..

5 minutes ago

Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead o ..

5 minutes ago

ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

12 minutes ago

Ex-Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr dies aged 60

5 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Delegation of Petroleum, CNG dealers association m ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.