UAE Participates In Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 01:45 AM

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2023) TAN TAN, Morocco, 7th July, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE is participating in the 2023 edition of the Moussem of Tan-Tan in southwest Morocco, which is held under the patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The Festival, which kicked off today and runs till July 12, is annual gathering of nomadic peoples of the Sahara that brings together a large number tribes from southern Morocco and other parts of northwest Africa.

The UAE is represented at the event by a pavilion organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee-Abu Dhabi, in association with a number of UAE cultural preservation organisations.

These gatherings are an opportunity to group together, buy, sell and exchange foodstuffs and other products, organise camel and horse-breeding competitions, celebrate weddings and consult herbalists.

The Moussem also includes a range of cultural expressions such as musical performances, popular chanting, games, poetry contests and other such oral traditions.

