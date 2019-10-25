UAE participates in NATO Defence Ministers' meeting on Afghanistan

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, has led the UAE's delegation to the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, NATO, Defence Ministers on its operations in Afghanistan under the ''Resolute Support Mission''.

The meeting was held at NATO's headquarters in the Belgian capital Brussels.

The UAE delegation included the UAE's Ambassador, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the UAE Mission to NATO, several top officials from the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

The meeting also shed light on various issues related to the current security situation in Afghanistan, last month’s presidential election and stressed the importance of supporting the country which would contribute to supporting the Afghan security forces with training and funding.

The meeting also tackled ways to enhance cooperation and backing the Afghan people.

NATO and its partners, including the UAE, also emphasised their commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and supporting efforts to achieve security, stability and peace, in the best interests of the Afghan people, the region and the world.