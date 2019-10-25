UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In NATO Defence Ministers' Meeting On Afghanistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

UAE participates in NATO Defence Ministers' meeting on Afghanistan

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, has led the UAE's delegation to the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, NATO, Defence Ministers on its operations in Afghanistan under the ''Resolute Support Mission''.

The meeting was held at NATO's headquarters in the Belgian capital Brussels.

The UAE delegation included the UAE's Ambassador, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the UAE Mission to NATO, several top officials from the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

The meeting also shed light on various issues related to the current security situation in Afghanistan, last month’s presidential election and stressed the importance of supporting the country which would contribute to supporting the Afghan security forces with training and funding.

The meeting also tackled ways to enhance cooperation and backing the Afghan people.

NATO and its partners, including the UAE, also emphasised their commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and supporting efforts to achieve security, stability and peace, in the best interests of the Afghan people, the region and the world.

Related Topics

Election NATO Afghanistan World UAE Brussels Resolute All From Best Top

Recent Stories

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

12 minutes ago

Islampura police arrest female gangster

38 minutes ago

Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australia ..

54 minutes ago

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

1 hour ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

1 hour ago

Brazil sees UAE as gateway to many regions, envoy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.