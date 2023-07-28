Open Menu

UAE Participates In Ninth Edition Of Francophone Games

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 06:45 PM

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

KINSHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2023) Represented by the National Olympic Committee, the UAE is participating in the competitions of the ninth edition of the Francophone Games, which is being held in the city of Kinshasa the capital of the Congo, with the participation of 3,000 athletes from 66 countries during the period (July 28 to August 6).

The UAE competes in three sports: Judo, Table Tennis, and Athletics, totaling 9 athletes in the three Games.
The National Olympic Committee's delegation participating in the event is headed by Azza bint Sulaiman Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the Olympic Committee.

Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Director of the Technical and Sports Affairs Department was designated as the director of the delegation.
The delegation includes five athletes to participate in athletics: Ali Al-Badwawi, Salem Al-Balushi, Sultan Abdullah, Mahra Salem, and Fatima Al-Balushi.

Three athletes, Khaled Reda, Mansour Juma, and Saeed Al-Naqbi are competing in judo competitions; while one athlete namely Muhammad Mahmoud is participating in table tennis.
Azza bint Sulaiman stressed the importance of making new great achievements for the United Arab Emirates in sports events through the participation of the National Olympic Committee in all competitions, and raising the UAE flag high through participation in such games with world countries of various cultures and languages.
Every 4 years, the Francophone Games brings together nearly 3,000 participants including athletes and artists, and athletes in cultural and sports competitions for games.

The events are not limited to sports only. The tournament further includes seven cultural competitions such as singing, dancing, sculpturing, drawing, photography, stories and literature.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports UAE Kinshasa Salem Congo United Arab Emirates July August Olympics Event All From

Recent Stories

WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with ..

WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with Japanese media outlets

13 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

6 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

7 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

7 hours ago
Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

7 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

8 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East