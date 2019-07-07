UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Pacific Alliance Summit In Lima

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

UAE participates in Pacific Alliance Summit in Lima

LIMA, Peru, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) The UAE, represented by Jassem Saif Al Shamsi, Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Lima, has participated in the 14th Pacific Alliance Summit which was hosted by Peru on July 5th-6th, as a state observer of the alliance.

Al Shamsi met with Foreign Ministers, and Trade and Finance Ministers from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru, and representatives of other observer countries, on the sidelines of the Summit's working sessions to identify new joint opportunities.

Related Topics

UAE Lima Alliance Peru Chile Colombia Mexico July From

Recent Stories

Daily cash limit for VAT refunds set at AED7,000

31 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s #Hayyakum2020 hashtag share ..

31 minutes ago

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

1 hour ago

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

1 hour ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.