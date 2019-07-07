UAE participates in Pacific Alliance Summit in Lima

LIMA, Peru, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) The UAE, represented by Jassem Saif Al Shamsi, Charge d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Lima, has participated in the 14th Pacific Alliance Summit which was hosted by Peru on July 5th-6th, as a state observer of the alliance.

Al Shamsi met with Foreign Ministers, and Trade and Finance Ministers from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru, and representatives of other observer countries, on the sidelines of the Summit's working sessions to identify new joint opportunities.