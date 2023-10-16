UAE participates in Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States virtual meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), participated in a virtual meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) which discussed recent developments in Palestine and the region.

Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC, attended the meeting.

During his speech, Ghobash emphasised on the UAE's firm position that there is no settlement to the Palestinian issue except through a permanent, just, and comprehensive solution that is represented by a two-state solution, based on the three fixed pillars, which are: the relevant international references, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the return to the borders of June 4, 1967, so that the Palestinian people can establish their independent state on their national soil, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“This approach aims to enable the Palestinian people to establish their sovereign state in their homeland, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he added.

Ghobash expressed his gratitude to Ibrahim Boughali, Speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria and President of the PUIC, for convening the meeting.