UAE participates in Petersburg Climate Dialogue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the 11th Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

The event was held online with the participation of 30 environment ministers, including the attendance of Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that the outbreak of the coronavirus has proven the ability of the international community to cooperate, face the current challenges and overcome them.

"However, the international community should be alert to the fact that health challenges, such as the coronavirus crisis, will be solved eventually, through producing vaccines and medicines. After that, our economic and social lives will return to normal, but the implications of climate change will still cause major damage and disasters that will be hard to overcome without preparation and joint work to limit its intensity," he added.

He also stressed that combatting climate change, preventing its causes and adapting to its implications to protect the planet, will depend upon international cooperation, which was proven possible during the coronavirus crisis, especially in term of quarantine procedures, limiting transportation and many other policies that reduced carbon emissions and repaired the hole in the ozone layer.

Al Zeyoudi noted that the participants discussed how to achieve an environmentally-friendly economic recovery after the end of the pandemic, noting that the UAE, due to the vision of its leadership and its constant efforts to foresee the future, has made an overall transition towards a green economy, making it a model of addressing challenges and turning them into growth opportunities, particularly the challenge of climate change.

"We need to enlarge the scope of domestic scientific research to produce fast and innovative solutions to addressing emergencies and crises," he added.

The event aimed to promote international cooperation and discuss ways of ensuring economic recovery after the coronavirus crisis, including through green environmentally-friendly growth and related environmental efforts.