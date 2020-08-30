UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In Preparatory Meetings For 106th Arab Economic And Social Council

UAE participates in preparatory meetings for 106th Arab Economic and Social Council

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The UAE participated in the preparatory meetings of the 106th session of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League, set to be held remotely next Thursday, along with the ministerial meeting of the council’s social committee, also to be held via video conference.

Mohamed Saleh Shilwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, who participated in the meeting, noted that the council’s preparatory meetings took place on Sunday via video conferencing, to discuss the council’s new social portfolio.

He noted that the social portfolio, which consists of five key topics, including Lebanon’s request for economic support to enable it to overcome the damage from the Beirut Port’s explosion.

It will also discuss, "Addressing the implications of the coronavirus pandemic (social aspects)", as members review the health, social and developmental implications of the virus and the current situation, as well as the expectations relating to the post-coronavirus period, in addition to drafting the economic and social portfolio for the 31st session of the Arab League Summit.

The Council’s economic committee is set to take place next Monday and Tuesday, while on Wednesday the council’s senior officials’ meeting will review the agenda and recommendations submitted by the social and economic committees, in preparation for the ministerial meeting scheduled on Thursday 3rd September, to be chaired by Kuwait’s minister of finance.

