UAE Participates In Preparatory Meetings For 106th Arab Economic And Social Council

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:00 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The UAE participated in the preparatory meetings of the 106th session of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League, set to be held remotely Thursday.

Mohamed Saleh Shilwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, represented the UAE in the meeting, which discussed recommendations submitted by the social and economic committees and resolutions by the ministerial council for health, tourism, youth and sports, electricity and social affairs.

The meeting agenda featured key topics, including a request for economic support for Lebanon to enable it to overcome the damage from the Beirut Port’s explosion and the implications of the coronavirus pandemic, as members review the health, social and developmental implications of the virus and the current situation, as well as the expectations relating to the post-coronavirus period.

More Stories From Middle East

