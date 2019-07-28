UAE participates in regional conference on protecting human rights

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) CAIRO, 28th July, 2019 (WAM) - A UAE delegation took part in the third Arab Regional Conference on the protection of human rights, which was held today at the Arab League, under the theme, "Impact of occupation and armed conflicts on human rights, especially women and children".

The UAE delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, GHQ of the UAE Armed Forces, General Women's Union and Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal Professionals.

Ahmed Abu Al Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, said in a speech delivered on his behalf by Haifa Abu Gazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General for Social Affairs, that the current developments in the Arab world will impact the human rights situation and lead to new priorities in the region.