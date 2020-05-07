UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In Remote Meeting Of Police Heads From Middle East, North Africa

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads from Middle East, North Africa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, General Inspector of the Ministry of Interior and Member of the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organisation, Interpol, participated in a remote meeting of police heads from the middle East and North Africa held on Wednesday, 6th May.

The meeting discussed several key topics, including the role of Interpol and relevant police departments during the current crisis faced by the entire world, in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the measures adopted to limit its spread.

The meeting also discussed ways of supporting police departments in maintaining security and fighting crime, in addition to other topics related to relevant international developments, ways of combatting all forms of crime, and cooperation between police departments from around the world.

The meeting’s participants then discussed the experiences of member countries in crime prevention and reinforcing security during the global crisis, as well as ways of promoting cooperation to make the world safer.

In his speech during the meeting, Major General Al Raisi highlighted the UAE’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus, and its leading experience and humanitarian efforts to help other countries, as well as its successes in medical treatment and prevention, including its early detection and National Disinfection Programmes, and the implementation of remote learning and remote working systems.

Al Raisi also explained the ministry’s efforts, in coordination with relevant national authorities, to implement precautionary measures to contain the virus and limit its spread, to ensure the safety of its employees and customers and raise the community’s awareness.

The meeting was attended by Jürgen Stock, Secretary-General of Interpol, Dr. Muhammad Ali bin Koman, Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, and Colonel Mubarak Al Khaili, Head of the Gulf Police Service, as well as police chiefs and their representatives from Middle Eastern and North African countries, and other members of Interpol’s Executive Committee.

