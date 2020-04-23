UAE participates in remote UNESCO emergency meeting on COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development and Chair of the UAE National Commission for education, Science and Culture, has participated in a remote meeting of ministers of culture organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

The meeting touched upon the repercussions of coronavirus, COVID-19, on the culture and innovation sectors in all countries, explored the economic and social challenges caused by the crisis, and affirmed the commitment of governments and the international community to support the cultural sector.

It was a key platform for encouraging countries to exchange experiences, especially those already affected, to help develop appropriate precautionary measures and curb the effects of the crisis, by performing a preliminary assessment of the cultural sector at the national level.

The meeting also discussed the proactive measures to draft recommendations that aim to reduce the short, medium and long-term effects of the health crisis on the cultural sector.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi presented the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to protect the health and safety of its people, noting that museums were closed, events were suspended or postponed, and cultural and artistic institutions have launched online initiatives.

She also pointed out that the UAE’s government is offering packages of economic support that include exemptions from paying services fees, the postponement of rent instalments, and various banking benefits.

The UAE’s arts, culture and innovation industries councils also held a remote emergency meeting to discuss the launch of national packages to support artists and innovators in the country, to help them continue their innovative work, she added.

She then highlighted the importance of taking the right decisions to protect individuals and companies operating in the innovation sector and called on UNESCO to draft guidelines related to copyright protection.