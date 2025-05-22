UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomacy, clean energy partnerships

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, participated in the first edition of Sagarmatha Sambaad Forum, held in Kathmandu, Nepal, under the theme “Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity”, which was officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli.

Hosted by the Government of Nepal and named after Mount Everest (Sagarmatha), the Forum brought together high-level government officials, UN leaders, scientists, civil society, and regional communities to advance global dialogue on climate change, mountain ecosystems, and environmental justice.

During the plenary, Balalaa delivered a remark, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to inclusive climate diplomacy and multilateral action. He highlighted the UAE's role in operationalising the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was held in 2023 in Expo City Dubai, with a US$100 million pledge, and emphasised the importance of sustained investment in climate-vulnerable regions.

Balalaa also highlighted the UAE's efforts as co-host of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, alongside Senegal, positioning the forum as a milestone in unifying the endeavors of desert, coastal, and mountain nations under a shared global water and climate action agenda.

He reiterated the UAE's commitment to SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 13 (Climate Action), calling for cross-ecosystem partnerships and regionally tailored solutions.

On the sidelines of the forum, Balalaa held several bilateral meetings with senior Nepalese officials to deepen cooperation on climate, investment, and development, which included meeting with Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dipak Khadijah, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, and Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Minister of Forests and Environment.

The meetings focused on enhancing cooperation in trade and economic fields, and exploring potential areas of renewable energy investments in Nepal, in addition to forest conservation, biodiversity, carbon markets, and ecotourism, especially ahead of COP30 and the 2026 UN Water Conference co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal.

Balalaa also held a discussion with Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, senior advisor to the Government of Bangladesh, who welcomed the UAE's leadership in global water diplomacy. Murshid reaffirmed Bangladesh's full support for the UAE-Senegal 2026 UN Water Conference and highlighted the urgency of mountain-to-delta water security cooperation.

The UAE's participation in Sagarmatha Sambaad reflects the country's approach to climate action and its strategic ambition to strengthen multilateral ties across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, especially in areas of ecological vulnerability and opportunity.

Through continuous and efficient participation at high-level conferences and forums, the UAE continues to reinforce its role as a leader in clean energy, water diplomacy, and inclusive international cooperation.

